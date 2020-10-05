Nearly 10,000 candidates write KTET in city

October 5, 2020

UPSC Prelims held at 14 centres with only 50 percent attendance

Mysore/Mysuru: The Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) for getting qualified to appear in the Common Entrance Test (CET) for appointment as Government School Teachers (Primary and High Schools), was held yesterday in the city.

While the KTET (High School) for B.Ed passed candidates was held at 10 centres in the morning, the test (Primary School) for D.Ed passed candidates was held at 22 centres in the afternoon.

As many as 3,551 B.Ed passed candidates had registered for the exam, while 8,351 D.Ed passed candidates had registered for the exam at centres in the city.

The exam was conducted as per the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) set out by the Government in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

While 2,748 candidates appeared for B.Ed TET, 7,013 candidates appeared for D.Ed TET (Total: 9,761), according to DDPI Dr. Panduranga.

Only those who qualify in the KTET will become eligible to appear for the CET to be held by the Education Department for appointment of teachers in Government Schools of the State.

UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) exam

The Civil Services (Preliminary) exam conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) was held at 14 centres across the city yesterday with all COVID-19 precautionary and safety measures in place.

A total of 5,350 candidates had registered for the exam at the city centres, which included Nirmala Convent in V.V. Mohalla, Marimallappa’s PU College, Mahajana PU College in Jayalaskhmipuram, Maharaja’s PU College on JLB Road, Vijaya Vittala PU College in Saraswathipuram and MMK&SDM College for Women in Krishnamurthypuram, among others.

The exam consisted of two papers — General Studies-1 (morning session) and General Studies-2 (afternoon session).

Only a little more than half of the registered candidates appeared for both the papers, according to sources.

The City Police had imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Cr.PC in 200 mtrs radius of all the 14 exam centres from 6 am to 6 pm yesterday for the smooth conduct of the exam.

The exam, which was earlier scheduled to take place on May 31, was postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

Over 10 lakh candidates had registered for the exam, which was held at more than 2,500 centres in 72 cities across the country, including Mysuru.