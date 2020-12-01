Need permanent solution for UGD problems at J.P. Nagar
Photo News

Need permanent solution for UGD problems at J.P. Nagar

December 1, 2020

With frequent problems such as clogging of manhole and sewage water overflowing from the manhole into storm water drain, the residents of J.P. Nagar A and B Blocks have urged the authorities concerned for a permanent solution to this problem. The residents say that the sewage line that runs in the 5th Main Road in front of houses was laid way back in the 1980s and is perpetually leaking and flowing on road into the storm water drain. They allege that though the problem was apprised to all the people’s representatives and officers concerned, their pleas have fallen on deaf ears. They have urged the authorities concerned to take steps to solve the problem permanently.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching