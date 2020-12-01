Need permanent solution for UGD problems at J.P. Nagar

December 1, 2020

With frequent problems such as clogging of manhole and sewage water overflowing from the manhole into storm water drain, the residents of J.P. Nagar A and B Blocks have urged the authorities concerned for a permanent solution to this problem. The residents say that the sewage line that runs in the 5th Main Road in front of houses was laid way back in the 1980s and is perpetually leaking and flowing on road into the storm water drain. They allege that though the problem was apprised to all the people’s representatives and officers concerned, their pleas have fallen on deaf ears. They have urged the authorities concerned to take steps to solve the problem permanently.