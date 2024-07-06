Neglected Raja Kaluve carrying sewage: Vijayanagar 1st Stage residents live in fear of dengue outbreak

July 6, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Residents of Vijayanagar 1st Stage are highly concerned and fearful of a dengue outbreak. The Raja Kaluve, intended to carry rainwater, is clogged and has stagnant sewage water, creating an ideal breeding ground for mosquitoes.

The residents have expressed their frustration with the authorities for neglecting to clean the Raja Kaluve, remove weeds and bushes, clear silt and prevent sewage water from entering the drain.

Last month, the retaining wall of the Raja Kaluve, which runs next to Raitha Santhe in Vijayanagar 1st Stage, collapsed. To prevent rainwater from flooding a nearby apartment construction site, the owner built a new 100-metre section of the retaining wall.

The original retaining wall of the Raja Kaluve was built 30 years ago. Due to a lack of regular maintenance, it has deteriorated in several places and continues to collapse. However, the authorities have not taken any steps to repair it.

This has resulted in stagnant water inside the Raja Kaluve, which has become a perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes, particularly concerning as dengue cases are on the rise, social activist Kiran told Star of Mysore.

Raja Kaluve route

The Raja Kaluve in Vijayanagar 1st Stage begins from Sapthapadi Kalyana Mantapa, passes next to Raitha Santhe and is connected to Mariyappa Lake to allow rainwater to flow into the lake.

Later, many stormwater drains from various localities connect to the Raja Kaluve, allowing rainwater to flow into Lingambudhi Lake. However, due to encroachments, water is becoming stagnant and overflowing into neighbouring houses, causing significant problems for residents.

Kiran mentioned that despite submitting multiple memorandums to the MUDA Commissioner and the Deputy Commissioner to clean and repair the Raja Kaluve during the summer, no action has been taken till date.

Residents living near the Raja Kaluve stated, “Sewage water is entering the Raja Kaluve and mixing with rainwater. With water not flowing freely and stagnating in some places, a foul smell is emanating from it, causing a lot of inconvenience besides the risk of disease spreading.”

Encroachment on Hunsur Road

The section of the Raja Kaluve near the Rural Development and Self Employment Training Institute (RUDSETI) on Hunsur Road has been encroached upon, making the wide Raja Kaluve very narrow and hampering the free flow of rainwater.

At this spot, rainwater from stormwater drains near Snake Shyam Road and Kerala Community Centre flows into the Raja Kaluve. With the Raja Kaluve narrowed in this area, rainwater overflows and floods neighbouring places. The residents have urged the authorities to clear the encroachments and repair the Raja Kaluve as soon as possible for the benefit of all.

‘My term ended before the repair works’

There are 45 parks, 14 major roads and numerous CA sites in Vijayanagar 1st Stage. During my tenure as Corporator, priority was given to the development of roads and parks. However, my tenure ended before repair works on the Raja Kaluve could be undertaken.

From Raitha Santhe to RUDSETI, the Raja Kaluve has become narrow. Stormwater drains on Snake Shyam Road and near Kerala Community Centre carry rainwater and connect to the Raja Kaluve near RUDSETI. Such a large quantity of rainwater cannot flow freely in the narrowed Raja Kaluve, leading to stagnant water and during heavy rains, overflowing into houses. This problem has existed since the layout was developed, and it will take time to resolve. — M.U. Subbaiah, former Corporator