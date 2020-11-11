Neighbour’s murder: Accused nabbed

November 11, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Lashkar Police, on Nov. 9, have arrested a 36-year-old man on charges of murdering a woman at Veeranagere on Oct. 17.

The accused is Alvin, a resident of Hanumanthanagar at Srirangapatna in Mandya.

Details: On Oct. 17, Alvin, who was then residing at Veeranagere in city, picked up a fight with his wife and when a woman (victim) intervened and tried to stop the fight, Alvin had assaulted her by kicking her and dashing her head against the wall besides allegedly stabbing her on the stomach with a knife.

In a bid to evade arrest, Alvin had vacated the house at Veeranagere and shifted to a house at Srirangapatna. The injured woman, named Mahadevamma, who was admitted to the hospital by her neighbours after the assault, died on Oct. 31, failing to respond to the treatment. Lashkar Police had registered a case in this regard and had formed a team to nab the accused.

On a tip off, the accused was arrested at Srirangapatna and produced before a Court in city.

Alvin is a trouble-monger, who used to pick up fights with public for petty reasons and used to brutally assault them. Cases pertaining to murder, attempt to murder, threatening with life have already been registered at Narasimharaja and Alanahalli Police Stations. He had served life sentence and had come out of jail in September, said a press release from the Police.

DCP Dr. A.N. Prakash Gowda and Devaraja Sub-Division ACP Shashidhar supervised Lashkar Inspector S.D. Suresh Kumar, Sub-Inspectors Gautham Gowda and Dhanalakshmi and staff Lingaraju, Adam, Bopaiah, Manjunath, Pratheepa, Manjunath, Chinnappa, Kiran and Sathya in the nabbing operation.