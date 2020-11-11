Vigilance Awareness Week at CSIR-CFTRI

November 11, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR)-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), Mysuru, celebrated Vigilance Awareness Week from Oct. 27 to Nov. 2, to reinforce various vigilant aspects among the employees of the Institute.

As part of the celebrations, CSIR-CFTRI had organised a talk on ‘The Evils of Corruption, Good Governance and Vigilance Awareness among the Citizens and Organisations’ on Oct. 28 through virtual session.

Addressing the staff and students, chief guest Dr. Suman D. Pennekar, Superintendent of Police, Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), and Dy. Director, Karnataka Police Academy (KPA), Mysuru, narrated the importance of Lokayukta and ACB Departments in handling corruption cases in Government Offices and various measures to curb corruption.

She urged all Government servants to be vigilant, courteous and people-friendly while addressing the common man’s problem. She explained how corruption has continued to be a menace for both developed and developing countries in the world.

Dr. Suman expressed her concerns about how the personality traits in individuals help in the formation of attitude towards corruption and urged the youngsters to re-engineer their behaviour in the personality to fight against corruption.

The event was presided over by Dr. Alok Kumar Srivastava, Chief Scientist and Head, Food Safety & Analytical Quality Control department.

In his remarks, Dr. Srivastava urged the participants to strengthen ethical and good house-keeping habits in their lives and not to adopt shortcut practices to get immediate works done, as adopting shortcuts has become the root cause for corruption.

D.J.N. Prasad, Vigilance & Administrative Officer of the Institute, administered the Integrity Pledge to all the staff on the MS Team platform.

He also informed that on the eve of Vigilance Awareness Week, an Essay Writing Competition on the Theme “Vigilant India – Prosperous India” and General Quiz for Staff and students was held in the Institute on Oct. 20. Further, he presented the vigilance measures being followed at CFTRI to give good governance towards achieving transparency, accountability, and a corruption-free environment.

On the occasion, Dr. Suman distributed prizes to winners of the competitions. K.L. Rajashekar, Section Officer, welcomed. Vijayalakshmi J. Rao, Assistant Section Officer, proposed a vote of thanks, according to a press release from S.V.N. Vijayendra, Coordinator, Information & Publicity, CSIR-CFTRI.