NEP-2020 brings in total reforms in students: Sanjay Kumar

June 23, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Sanjay Kumar, Secretary of Department of School Education and Literacy has said, “National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 helps in bringing reforms in a comprehensive manner among the students.”

He spoke during the valedictory ceremony of National Yoga Olympiad organised at Regional Institute of Education (RIE) in the city, recently.

Sanjay Kumar said, NCERT has revised the syllabus by adding new chapters in the text books, which is in fact a matter of pride, for having included the chapters on Indian culture and knowledge.

The whole world will look at our culture with a great surprise, with impetus given to yoga and other extra-curricular activities in the new syllabus. So, NEP helps in overall development of the children, with a progressive approach, he added.

“The yoga enthusiasts who took part in Yoga Olympiad are the ambassadors of yoga in the world. It not just helps in practicing yoga by teaching others, but also in leading a life with self-employment opportunity. By the year 2027, yoga sector is set to emerge as 5.47 lakh crore sector, by recording year-on-year growth of 10 percent,” said Sanjay Kumar.

In his call, Sanjay Kumar said, “Those educated in yoga have the responsibility of building a better society. They should be conscious of their societal behaviour and practice yoga regularly for keeping the society healthy. Yoga is also a part of school education, which has the strength to bind all.”

United Nations (UN) has declared June 21, considered as the longest day in the world, as International Day of Yoga. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, holds the credit of yoga getting world recognition. To ensure people’s health, one should follow the path of yoga, added Sanjay Kumar.