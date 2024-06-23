Drinking water crisis: Dattagalli residents dependent on tankers

June 23, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Even though the city has been experiencing good rains for the past one month, the residents of the area along Jodi Bevina Mara Road in Dattagalli are facing a severe drinking water crisis.

Due to irregular water supply, the residents are forced to get water from tankers, for which they have to shell out Rs. 4,000 per month. Though all houses in the area have water connection, the taps have gone dry. Numerous complaints to the elected representatives as well as the Vani Vilas Water Works (VVWW) authorities regarding the matter has not yielded any result. As such, the residents are forced to get water through private tankers.

The people are getting their sump tanks filled once in 3 days, for which the tankers charge Rs.400, resulting in a total expenditure of Rs. 4,000 a month, which is a costly affair.

This apart, the residents are facing another problem. The entire locality is under darkness due to malfunctioning of street lights. Tax-paying residents are an angry lot as despite being a MUDA approved Layout, the locality is lacking in civic amenities, for which they blame official apathy.