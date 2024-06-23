State Food Commission checks quality, distribution & storage

June 23, 2024

Field visits highlight many issues; shortcomings to be addressed by District Administration

Mysore/Mysuru: The Chairman and members of the Karnataka State Food Commission, who camped in Mysuru for three days, visited certain outlets in the city and district to inspect the quality of food grains supplied by the State Government to children and the general public.

Led by Commission Chairman Dr. H. Krishna, the five-member body visited the Fair Price Shop (FPS) at the foot of Chamundi Hill, the storage godown at Bandipalya, Anganwadi at Alanahalli, Government School at Lalithadripura and K.S.S. Orphanage in the city. Commission Members Lingaraj Kote, Sumanth Rao, Maruti M. Doddalingannavar, A. Rohini Priya, K.S. Vijayalakshmi, Member-Secretary Sujatha Hosamani and other district-level officers were present.

After the field visits, the Chairman and Members of the State Food Commission noted both shortcomings and commendable efforts by officers and staff.

Following their visit, a review meeting was held at the new Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) Office on Bannur Road, chaired by Dr. Krishna and attended by DC Dr. K.V. Rajendra and other officers where the Commission’s observations were discussed. Officials who had not performed adequately were instructed to address the identified shortcomings.

Dr. Krishna emphasised that it is the responsibility of the Government and everyone involved to ensure the provision of quality food to all citizens, particularly the voiceless, the poor, farmers, women, children and workers.

One significant issue noted was the lack of display boards mentioning the names of Food Vigilance Committee members, addresses and phone numbers at Fair Price Shops. Farmers and other customers do not know whom to contact in case there is any problem in foodgrain distribution and the quality of grains.

Additionally, discrepancies were found between entries in the register records and the actual stock in the godowns. Some Fair Price Shops in Hunsur and K.R. Nagar taluks did not know the names of Vigilance Committee Members.

Food Inspectors were not doing their jobs as required and the Committee Members also noted that foodgrains were not being distributed as per the designated schedules. The distribution must be according to the Government timetable and must not be based on the whims and fancies of the FPS owners. In response, DC Dr. K.V. Rajendra instructed the Joint Director of the Food Department to issue show-cause notices to those Fair Price Shops with excess stock and to install CCTV cameras in the godowns to prevent foodgrain mismanagement. He stressed that any mistakes should lead to action against the jurisdictional Food Inspectors.

Commission Member Sumanth Rao reported that eggs were not being distributed properly in Anganwadi centres, with eggs supposed to be given on Tuesdays and Fridays but often not provided on Tuesdays. He also noted that some petrol pumps lacked proper toilets.

Member Rohini Priya pointed out inadequate bed arrangements in most hostels and insufficient sanitary pads, a crucial need. The DC sought an immediate report from the officials when the Commission Members noted that despite having stock, shoes and socks were not distributed in one of the hostels.

When it was brought to the notice at the meeting that there were no Science and Mathematics teachers at D.B. Kuppe’s Ashram School and the Head Cook was given the additional charge as Head Master, the officer concerned explained that there are no permanent teachers and hence, the stopgap arrangement.

The meeting was attended by Committee Members, Zilla Panchayat (ZP) CEO K.M. Gayathri, Food and Civil Supplies Department Joint Director Kumudha and other officials.