MLA K. Harishgowda directs officials to make preparations for tackling monsoon rain havoc

June 23, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: With the Monsoon having set in, Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda has directed the MCC officials to make all necessary preparations for tackling possible havoc that may be caused by monsoon rains. He was speaking at the progress review meeting concerning Chamaraja Assembly Constituency at MCC Old Council hall here on Friday.

Harishgowda directed the officials to clear silt collected in storm water drains and to clean underground drainages for ensuring smooth flow of water. “It is important to fix potholes on all roads. It has come to my notice that several localities are facing mosquito menace and as such, periodical fogging must be conducted to keep mosquitoes at bay. Also, overhanging branches of roadside trees must be trimmed and dead tress must be cut down for ensuring the safety of motorists and importance must be given for supplying pure drinking water to the residents. This apart, non functioning borewells must be repaired and new borewells should be drilled wherever found necessary. It has been found that some pure drinking water units (RO Plants) have broken down and such ones should be repaired immediately for public use. At the same time, it should be ensured that there is no disruption in water supplies,” he said.

Instructing the officials to expedite all ongoing works and to immediately respond to public complaints on civic problems, Harishgowda asked the officials to complete all pending works before the end of July.

Expressing severe disappointment over complaints on inappropriate waste disposal, the MLA wanted the authorities to deploy required number of Pourakarmikas at all necessary points and the Health Inspectors to regularly visit the Wards for ensuring hygienity and cleanliness. He warned that the concerned Health Inspector will be held responsible for any lapses in respect of Hygiene in Wards.

Continuing, the MLA said: “It has also been found that the 24.10% and 7.25% grant plans of the MCC are not reaching the targeted beneficiaries and this should not happen in the future. The authorities must ensure that there is no discrimination in the selection of beneficiaries and that the benefits reach the doorsteps of all beneficiaries.”

Stating that he has been receiving complaints on inappropriate or irregular functioning of some Indira Canteens, he instructed the officials to visit such canteens on a daily basis and ensure that the canteens maintain food quality and cater to the needs of the public.

He also directed to handover houses built by the Karnataka Slum Clearance Board for beneficiaries at Karakushalanagar in Metagalli, Medar Block, Rajarajeshwarinagar and Gokulam to the MCC and to issue Khatas to the beneficiaries.

MCC Commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rahman Shariff, SE K.J. Sindhu, MCC Zonal Officers & Development Officers were present.