New Aadhaar Seva Kendra at Chamaraja Mohalla from Dec. 15
News

New Aadhaar Seva Kendra at Chamaraja Mohalla from Dec. 15

November 27, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The Aadhaar Seva Kendras at Vijayanagar 1st Stage and Saraswathipuram will be permanently closed, according to a public notice issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

Aadhaar Seva Kendra Head Col. (Retd.) N.G. Krishnaprasad informed that the Saraswathipuram Centre on Kamakshi Hospital Road in Mysuru will shut down from Nov. 29, while the Vijayanagar Centre in First Stage, near the MDA Complex, will close from Dec. 1.

A new Aadhaar Seva Kendra will begin operations at Deeksha’s Setty Mansion, 1st Floor, above ICICI Bank, Geetha Vilas Road, Chamaraja Mohalla, Mysuru – 570001 from Dec. 15.

Citizens who rely on these centres for Aadhaar-related services are advised to plan accordingly and utilise alternative facilities. After closure, applicants may also visit nearby MysoreOne and KarnatakaOne centres for Aadhaar services.

