New building of Govt. PU College at Kalyangiri inaugurated

March 16, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Narasimharaja (NR) MLA Tanveer Sait has said that ‘Priority is being given for academic progress of the poor and middle class students by building Government Colleges and High Schools in the Constituency.”

Sait spoke after inaugurating the new building of Government PU College at Kalyangiri in the city recently.

“It is our responsibility to get Government Schools and Colleges sanctioned as per the requirements of the Constituency. But the responsibility of increasing the enrolment is on lecturers and teachers. They have to make efforts in this regard to bring revolution in the field of education in this part of the Constituency,” added Tanveer Sait.

The Government High School that was earlier functioning nearby has been shifted to this new building. If a child is admitted to Government School, it should complete its education in Government facility. To realise the plans, Government aims to build 5,000 Karnataka Public Schools in the State, said Sait.

Presently there is a student strength of 496 at Kalyangiri Government School and 134 students among them will be appearing for SSLC exams.

The teachers should encourage their parents to get their wards admitted to the Government College, he said.

Former Corporator K.C. Showkath Pasha, Deputy Director of PU Education P. Mariswamy, College Principal Srinivas Murthy, lecturers Mahadeva Swamy and Gowramma were present.