News

Seeks support for making India ‘Shreshta Bharat’

March 16, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: A day after he had met Chamundeshwari JD(S) MLA G.T. Devegowda, BJP candidate for Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha seat Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar visited the office of  former Minister and former K.R. Nagar JD(S) MLA S.R. Mahesh  on Ramavilas Road in city this morning and sought his support.

Later speaking, Yaduveer said that the works of the erstwhile Mysore Maharajas are reflected in the Centre’s vision of development under Prime Minister Modi.

Highlighting the salient features of ‘Viksit Bharat,’ the brain child of PM Modi, Yaduveer said that the Modi Government is working with a vision of 100 years in mind. He sought the support of everyone for making India ‘Shreshta Bharat.’

Former MLA S.R. Mahesh said that the Congress Government under Siddaramaiah lacked                   any vision.

Terming the Congress Government as bankrupt, he charged the Siddaramaiah Government of  leaving a loan of Rs.1 lakh on the head of every citizen of the State.

Recalling that the erstwhile Mysore Maharajas built KRS Dam by pledging their jewellery, he wanted the people to know what all contributions the Mysore rulers had made for the State.

Stressing on the need for full unity among BJP and JD(S) cadres for ensuring Yaduveer’s win, he urged the workers of both BJP-JD(S) to strive for further strengthening the coalition.

MLC C.N. Manjegowda, State BJP Vice-President M. Rajendra, Mysuru District BJP President L.R. Mahadevaswamy, JD(S) District President Narasimhaswamy, former Mayor M.J. Ravikumar, former MUDA Chairman Yashaswi Somashekar, former KEA Chairman Hemanth Kumar Gowda and others                                           were present.

It may be mentioned here that Yaduveer had met Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda at the latter’s Office at Jaladarshini Guest House here yesterday and sought his support.

