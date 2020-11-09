Choultry owners threaten to stage dharna in front of Top Cop’s Office

November 9, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: S. R. Mahesh, K.R. Nagar MLA and Honorary President of Mysore Kalyan Mantap Owners Association, has warned of staging a dharna in front of Police Commissioner’s office in city if the cops try to intimidate the owners of Kalyan Mantaps by threatening to book criminal case for COVID-19 health protocols.

“The owners are made to sit like sheep under the sun and warned of booking criminal case against them. You can win our hearts through love and not through terrorising,” he said venting out his anger at the Police Department.

Addressing a meeting of Mysore Kalyan Mantap Owners Association at Sindhura Convention Hall in Vidyaranyapuram in city on Saturday, he said during lockdown period, the Choultry owners returned money to customers who had booked the hall for marriage and other functions. But now the State Government has imposed all kinds of taxes and forcing them to remit it.

On top of it, they have been threatened of filing criminal case. “Is this the way to deal with us. If you think that Corona Positive cases have increased from the Choultries let them shut all of them without collecting taxes from us. We will also not open our Kalyan Mantaps even for a day. The MCC asks us to pay taxes online but the Police Department has threatened to slap criminal cases,” he added.

Former MLA M.K. Somashekar said owners of all Kalyan Mantaps were extending full co-operation to the Police Department in checking the spread of Corona pandemic. But threatening them without creating awareness was totally unacceptable.

Choultry staff had been paid salary even during lockdown period. Opening of Choultries for marriage and other functions had helped in revival of economy. “You have allowed re-opening of temples and thousands of people visit every day. The city witnessed huge traffic jam as thousands came to streets to see illumination. By keeping the eyes shut, you (Police) are threatening to book criminal case. We are not scared of your threat,” he fumed.

He wanted to know who will be held responsible if the bride or groom side cancels the wedding after seeing the cops entering the marriage halls to check violation of Covid safety norms.

“Let the Police come and stop the marriage ceremony. We will bring this to the notice of District Minister S.T. Somashekar and seek justice,” he stated.