Yaduveer hits the road to meet party workers, voters in Kodagu

March 16, 2024

Madikeri: BJP candidate for the Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha seat Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has embarked on a journey to engage with party workers and leaders throughout the Constituency.

Following his maiden visit to the Mysuru BJP Office on Thursday evening where he had tea with the party workers at a roadside stall gathering public attention, Yaduveer had a brief interaction with office-bearers and members of the party before meeting with senior leaders.

On Friday, he journeyed to Madikeri and various other areas of Kodagu, reportedly as a gesture of courtesy following his nomination as the BJP candidate for the Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha Constituency.

In Madikeri, he participated in the BJP State OBC convention alongside prominent party figures, including former Deputy Chief Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan, former Minister S.A. Ramdas, former Kodagu BJP MLAs K.G. Bopaiah and M.P. Appachu Ranjan, marking his inaugural involvement in the party’s official agenda.

Interestingly, during his visit, all the BJP leaders showed unity and resolved to secure a victory for BJP.

Addressing party workers and media in Madikeri, Yaduveer expressed his unwavering commitment to the development of Kodagu’s rich heritage, tradition and environmental conservation. He highlighted the long-standing bond between Mysuru and Kodagu, rooted in the history of his ancestors.

“From my earliest memories, I have traversed the landscapes of Kodagu, Nagarahole and Brahmagiri, fostering a profound connection,” he shared. “Kodagu is a land steeped in the valour of brave warriors, contributing not only a Field Marshal but also numerous Generals, Lieutenant Generals and courageous soldiers to our nation. It holds a sacred place in our history,” he emphasised.

Yaduveer stressed the importance of preserving Kodagu’s pristine environment and cultural heritage. “As we safeguard this beautiful landscape, it is imperative to ensure the transmission of Kodagu’s culture and traditions to future generations,” he affirmed.

Highlighting Kodagu’s significance in addressing the ongoing conflict between wildlife and humans, he advocated for a holistic approach encompassing both environmental conservation and sustainable development.

During his return journey to Mysuru, party workers and office bearers from Periyapatna and Hunsur also had the opportunity to meet him and exchange greetings. Sources within the BJP revealed that a comprehensive programme schedule will soon be drafted. Yaduveer is likely to tour not only Mysuru and Kodagu but also the neighbouring districts where the royal family continues to command respect.