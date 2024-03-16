World Kidney Day celebrated at Gopala Gowda Hospital

March 16, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Gopala Gowda Shanthaveri Memorial Hospital (GGSMH), Mysuru, in collaboration with Rotary Panchsheel Mysuru, celebrated World Kidney Day at Rangacharlu Memorial Hall (Town Hall) in city on Mar. 14 to create awareness among the general public, about recent increase of kidney diseases among youngsters.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra, who inaugurated the programme, appealed the public to adopt good lifestyle, avoid junk food and to be free from stressful life.

Dr. M.S. Shashank, Nephrologist at GGSM Hospital, highlighted the importance of celebrating the World Kidney Day.

Pointing out that kidney disease is a silent killer, he said that till 90 percent of the kidneys are damaged, symptoms wont manifest and hence screening and periodical check-up is a must to stay healthy. Events such as cyclothon and walkathon were also held on the occasion.

GGSMH Managing Director Dr. Santhrupth, NeuroZone Managing Director Dr. Shushrutha, Dr. Vijaykumar and President of Rotary Panchsheel Kiran Robert were present.