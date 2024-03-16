World Kidney Day celebrated at Gopala Gowda Hospital
News

World Kidney Day celebrated at Gopala Gowda Hospital

March 16, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Gopala Gowda Shanthaveri Memorial Hospital (GGSMH), Mysuru, in collaboration with Rotary Panchsheel Mysuru, celebrated World Kidney Day at Rangacharlu Memorial Hall (Town Hall) in city on Mar. 14 to create awareness among the general public, about recent increase of kidney diseases among youngsters.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra, who inaugurated the programme, appealed the public to adopt good lifestyle, avoid junk food and to be free from stressful life.

Dr. M.S. Shashank, Nephrologist at GGSM Hospital, highlighted the importance of celebrating the World Kidney Day.

Pointing out that kidney disease is a silent killer, he said that till  90 percent of the kidneys are damaged, symptoms wont manifest and hence screening and periodical check-up is a must to stay healthy. Events such as cyclothon and walkathon were also held on the occasion.

GGSMH Managing Director Dr. Santhrupth, NeuroZone Managing Director Dr. Shushrutha, Dr. Vijaykumar and President of Rotary Panchsheel Kiran Robert were present.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching