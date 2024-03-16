Farooqia College of Pharmacy celebrates Graduation Day

March 16, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Farooqia College of Pharmacy, Mysuru, had organised Graduation Day celebrations of B. Pharm, Pharm. D & Pharm. D (PB) students for the academic year 2022-23 recently. In his introductory speech, Principal Dr. Nisar Ahmed motivated the graduates to face the challenges ahead and overcome them.

Dr. Saleemulla Khan, Principal, PA College of Pharmacy, Mangalore, Centre Council Member PCI, New Delhi and Waseem-Ur-Rahman Shariff, Assistant Drug Controller, Mysore Circle – 2, the alumni of first batch of B. Pharm (1992-1996) were the chief guests.

Dr. Khan highlighted various opportunities available for pharmacists within the country and abroad.

“A pharmacist plays various roles associated with the hospital, academics, industry & community pharmacy,” he added.

He also highlighted about the best quality medicine being manufactured in India.

He called upon the students to confidently face the challenges as their role is going to be vital and bigger in the field of medicine.

He also told them to aim high always and compare themselves with the role models in pharmacy in order to achieve their goals.

During the programme, Hon. Secretary of Farooqia Educational Institutions Taj Mohammed Khan was felicitated by Farooqia College Alumni Association.

Rank holders feted

Pharm D & Pharm D (PB) students of Farooqia College of Pharmacy have secured four overall State ranks and two ranks in 3rd semester of Pharm.D in November 2023 exams conducted by Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), Bengaluru.

Thirteen B. Pharm students have secured a total of 41 subject ranks during the course of their study from 2019-2023.

The rank holders were honoured with mementos, certificates and cash prizes.

A text-book titled ‘Pharmaceutical Analysis’ for 1st year B.Pharm and authored by Dr. M.P. Bhagat, Director of Farooqia College of Pharmacy and published by Blue Rose Publishers, New Delhi, was released.

Dr. Bhagat highlighted the importance of gaining knowledge from faculties for students during their academic career.

Dr. Aravind Ram, Professor, proposed the vote of thanks. Later students performed a skit and cultural programmes.