New opportunities for youths

July 20, 2026

Registration begins on MY Bharat portal

Mysore: The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, has launched MY Bharat portal to create innovative opportunities for youths of the country. Through this portal, youths in the age group of 15-29 years have been given the opportunity to get job opportunities, skill development and internships free of cost, said Additional Deputy Commissioner R. Aishwarya.

Presiding over the MY Bharat Emergency Registration Campaign held at the DC’s Office auditorium on July 14, she said that there is an opportunity to do internships in various Government Departments, which will help students gain experience in industry or Government work during their studies. She said that special programmes will be organised to train and teach professional skills to students.

National-level camps will be conducted free of cost for the youths. The Government has set a target of registering 5 crore youths across the country on this portal. In this regard, a target of 1 lakh youth registration has been set for each district, she said.

The Education Department, NSS and various Colleges should encourage their students to register on this portal. Each Department has been advised to appoint a Nodal Officer and a student representative as Nodal Ambassador to make this registration process successful.

A plan has been made to create awareness among youths through Viksit Bharat Padayatra. The main objective of this is to create awareness among youths about the lives of freedom fighters and important days.

It has also been decided to organise awareness programmes on the ill-effects of drug abuse through youths, college students and various youth organisations.

This camp will be organised for 250 students selected from different States across the country to promote cultural exchange and national integration.

This time a programme is also being organised in Mysuru, she said and added that various skill training will be provided to youths from rural areas to promote self-employment. These programmes will be designed in coordination with various Departments to create awareness about how the schemes of the Central and State Governments can be beneficial for youths. A platform will be provided for talented sportspersons of locally registered Youth Clubs to showcase their talents, she added.

MY Bharat District Youth Officer P. Akhil, Income & Commerce Deputy Director Syed Nazir Ahmed, Lead Bank Chief Manager Krishnamurthy, DPEO, DDPE Officer M.S. Vijayakumar and others were present at the event.