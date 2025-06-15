New rafting spot at Kumarahalli

June 15, 2025

Kushalnagar: This year, the District Administration has permitted whitewater rafting at Kumarahalli (Bidalli) in Somwarpet taluk.

The site in Kumaradhara River is located at the foothills of the scenic Pushpagirimountains, behind the famous Mallalli Falls near the Power Station. Rafting starts from Kumarahalli and ends just behind the Bidalli Mini Hydel Project near Mallalli waterfalls.

Commercial operations are expected to begin next week, as organisers await trained guides from Dandeli. The stretch spans seven kilometres with seven rapids. Currently, there are four boats and four guides and each participant will be charged between Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 1,200 — rates that must be approved by Kodagu District Administration.

Under the Karnataka Tourism Policy 2024-29, 11 applications have been received for kayaking licences along the banks of the Hemavathi and Cauvery rivers, as well as the Harangi backwaters and Kenchammana Hoskote Lake. The feasibility reports for these sites would be studied before granting approvals.