‘Parthenium Park’ in city!

June 15, 2025

Mysuru: Amid the ‘Swachh Bharat’ campaign and ‘Swachh Survekshan’ survey, a neglected park in the city has got converted into a ‘Parthenium park’ with parthenium weed plants growing in it uncontrolled.

This park is located on Maruti Temple Road in Kuvempunagar coming under MCC Ward 47. Parthenium plants have grown big in this park, posing skin allergy risks to both humans and animals. Though no ornamental, flowering or fruit bearing plant can be found in this park, one can find parthenium weeds everywhere, which is called as a park only for namesake.

Though physical exercise equipment has been installed at two points of the park, hardly anyone seems to be using them as plants and bushes are grown all-round the spots. With very little usage, these spots have been covered with dried up leaves and twigs of plants and trees around. With the city receiving copious rainfall for the past several days, it has helped parthenium weeds to grow and expand to other vacant spaces in the park. Another apprehension that is bothering the public is that with parthenium weeds all around, the park is going to become a home for snakes, rodents, insects etc.

Despite all these odds, the park is being best used by children who play cricket and other games. However, the poisonous creatures that may creep into the park may pose a threat to the lives of these innocent children.

Locals have been complaining to the concerned authorities about the sorry state of the park and its poor maintenance. Despite this, the MCC seems to have turned a blind eye as the park continues to be a favourite place for waste and plastic bottles dumping, when the park is supposed to provide walking space to joggers and a mini playground for children.