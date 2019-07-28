New team of Mysore Ladies Circle-9

The AGM and investiture ceremony of Mysore Ladies Circle-9 (MLC-9) was held recently at Olive Garden, Mysuru. Picture shows the new headboard members with chief guest and guest of honour. Sitting from left: Cr. Shruthi Giri (Treasurer), Cr. Kehkashan Vagh (Secretary), Cr. Nithya Wari (Chairperson), Cr. Savitha Ranga (Immediate Past Chairperson), Cr. Namratha Shenoy (President, Ladies Circle India) and Cr. Sangeetha Mahesh (Area-13 Chairperson); standing from left: Cr. Harshitha Suhas, Pooja Harish (Honorary Circler), Vanitha (Advisor) and Cr. Nidhi.
Photo News
