New team of Sri Bhagavathi Kodava Assn.

A group photo of the new Office-bearers and Committee Members of Sri Bhagavathi Kodava Association, Bogadi, Mysuru. SITTING from left: Thambukuthira Pavana Nanaiah, Bottolanda Sarala Somaiah (Vice-President), Dr. Cheyyanda Subramanya (President), Kokkanda Biddappa (Secretary), Bollachettira Deena Bopanna (Treasurer) and Mukkatira Hema Thammaiah; STANDING from left: Mandeyanda Aiyanna, Chodumada Nanjappa, Ukkeriyanda Rakesh Somanna, Coluvanda Vivek Cuttappa, Kottangada Vinod Kumar, Kotera Monnappa, Pemmanda Nanjappa and Chonira Aiyanna.
Kodavas lost their identity , when Kodagu was absorbed into the then developing Karnataka , which also got the arid Lingayat swamps like Bjiapur, Belgaum, Gulberga etc… Before then it was a state!