New team of Sri Bhagavathi Kodava Assn.
Photo News

New team of Sri Bhagavathi Kodava Assn.

January 18, 2023

A group photo of the new Office-bearers and Committee Members of Sri Bhagavathi Kodava Association, Bogadi, Mysuru. SITTING from left: Thambukuthira Pavana Nanaiah, Bottolanda Sarala Somaiah (Vice-President), Dr. Cheyyanda Subramanya (President), Kokkanda Biddappa (Secretary), Bollachettira Deena Bopanna (Treasurer) and Mukkatira Hema Thammaiah; STANDING from left: Mandeyanda Aiyanna, Chodumada Nanjappa, Ukkeriyanda  Rakesh  Somanna, Coluvanda Vivek Cuttappa, Kottangada Vinod Kumar, Kotera  Monnappa, Pemmanda  Nanjappa and Chonira Aiyanna.

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “New team of Sri Bhagavathi Kodava Assn.”

  1. Marigowda Ramanna says:
    January 20, 2023 at 1:35 am

    Kodavas lost their identity , when Kodagu was absorbed into the then developing Karnataka , which also got the arid Lingayat swamps like Bjiapur, Belgaum, Gulberga etc… Before then it was a state!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching