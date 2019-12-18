New Year celebrations: City Police Commissioner issues guidelines
New Year celebrations: City Police Commissioner issues guidelines

December 18, 2019

Mysuru: “Celebrate New Year, but do not violate the laws and get into trouble,” was the suggestion given to the public by City Police Commissioner K.T. Balakrishna.

Speaking to press persons near Police Bhavan on Lalitha Mahal Road here yesterday, the City Top Cop said: “Behave decently at parties organised to welcome the New Year and celebrate without giving trouble or problems to others.”

Continuing, he said that hotels, restaurants and clubs can celebrate the New Year till 12 midnight and added that time till 1 am is given to close down the party and vacate the premises.

Those driving vehicles under the influence of alcohol, teasing women and girls and unnecessarily indulging in fights will be dealt legally, he added.

The Top Cop said that Police will be patrolling the city to maintain law and order and asked youths to return home after partying peacefully without giving room to any untoward incidents.

