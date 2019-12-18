Nation-wide strike on Jan.8 by Trade Unions

December 18, 2019

Two-day conference of KSRTC staff and workers concludes today

Mysuru: All the Trade Unions of the country have together given a call to stage a protest on Jan.8, 2020 throughout the nation, condemning the anti-labour policy of the Union Government.

This was disclosed by KSRTC Staff and Workers Federation General Secretary D.A. Vijaybhaskar while inaugurating a two-day conference of KSRTC Staff and Workers Union in association with KSRTC Staff and Workers Federation commenced yesterday at Bal Bhavan premises in Bannimantap here.

Vijaybhaskar pointed out that the Centre’s economic policy has resulted in price rise of essential commodities.

He said that the farmers are worst hit with no proper support price, driving many of them to suicide. He urged the Government to stop illegal entry of goods and exercise control on foreign investment. He said that the recent Citizenship Amendment Act has further spoilt the peace in the country.

Vijaybhaskar further said that the proposed strike on Jan.8 would urge the Government to fulfil 12 demands of labourers and people in general.

He disclosed that Farmers’ Associations have agreed to support the strike so also women and youth organisations.

He pointed out that the policies of the Central Government were only helping the middlemen and not the farmers.

He said that the Government has a misconception that changing labour laws would allow flow of foreign investment.

