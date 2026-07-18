Newlywed woman dies, husband injured in accident
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Newlywed woman dies, husband injured in accident

July 18, 2026

Mysuru: A newlywed woman met her tragic end, as the motorbike she was riding pillion, allegedly skidded near R.T. Nagar in the city on Thursday. Her husband was also injured in the incident and is admitted at a hospital for treatment.

Meghana (29), wife of Puneeth, is the deceased. She was a native of Makanahundi village, Mysuru taluk and was married to Puneeth of Bidaragud, Nanjangud taluk, just 15 days back.

Following the onset of Ashada month, during which it is considered inauspicious for a married woman to stay at her husband’s house, Meghana had gone to her grandmother’s house in Mooganahundi near Bogadi. Puneeth, who had reportedly gone to meet his wife on Thursday evening, planned to go on a ride to the city.

The couple was riding on a two-wheeler near R.T. Nagar at around 8 pm, when their motorcycle allegedly skidded near a banyan tree. They fell off the vehicle and were lying on the road, when passersby came to their rescue and rushed them to Apollo BGS Hospitals in Kuvempunagar, in an ambulance. While Meghana, who had suffered grievous head injuries succumbed, Puneeth, who fell unconscious, is admitted at ICU of the hospital. He is now stated to be out of danger.

Meanwhile, it is said that, while Puneeth was wearing helmet at the time of accident, Meghana was not wearing the helmet. Had she worn helmet, the chances of sustaining injuries were mild.

Jayapura Police have registered a case in this regard.

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