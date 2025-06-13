NIE Management clarifies

June 13, 2025

Mysuru: When Star of Mysore contacted S.B. Uday Shankar, Hon. Secretary of NIE Management Committee, over the issue this morning, he clarified as follows in a press statement:

“NIE Institute of Technology (NIEIT), which operates under the NIE Foundation and was established in 2008, has been formally closed this year. All necessary approvals for progressive closure have been obtained from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE, under UGC), Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) and the Government of Karnataka, in compliance with prescribed norms.”

“Simultaneously, as per statutory guidelines, the National Institute of Engineering, Manandavadi Road, Mysuru, has leased the physical infrastructure of NIEIT to expand its educational services through its North Campus. This step was essential to meet the growing requirement for physical space for academic expansion.

Following due legal process, NIEIT employees were offered a Voluntary Separation Scheme (VSS) with a substantial financial package. They were also encouraged to apply afresh and participate in the selection process for available positions.

Employees who did not opt for VSS have been relieved from their duties with financial benefits. The matter is currently pending before Karnataka High Court and remains sub judice.”