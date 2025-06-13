High Court to hear case on June 16
High Court to hear case on June 16

June 13, 2025

Mysuru:  Meanwhile, hearing the petition filed by the affected staff of NIEIT regarding their employment rights, the High Court has ordered issuance of notices to the respondents — the NIE Management.

The Court observed that due to the merger, the petitioners (employees) were prevented from working at the institution, while the respondents’ counsel argued that the staff were legally retrenched following due procedures and assured the Court that supporting documents would be submitted. However, the petitioners’ counsel contended that the retrenchment order was never communicated to them, which the Court noted during the proceedings.

In view of this, the Court has directed the NIE Management to continue employing the petitioners unless they have been formally retrenched as per law. The next hearing is scheduled for Monday, June 16.

