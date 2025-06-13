NIEIT staff barred entry amid merger deadlock

June 13, 2025

Employees seek Police intervention; High Court to hear case on June 16

Mysuru: The permanent teaching and non-teaching staff of NIE Institute of Technology (NIEIT), located in Koorgalli (North Campus), have launched a protest against the institute’s management, alleging unceremonious removal from service — a charge the management has denied.

Yesterday, the affected employees staged a protest in front of the institution, claiming they were prevented from entering the campus.

In a letter to the City Police Commissioner, the staff expressed discontent over their dismissal, stating that they have served in various departments and positions at NIEIT for several years.

Established by the NIE Foundation, NIEIT offers degrees in multiple disciplines, including Bachelor of Engineering in Electronics and Communication Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Information Science and Engineering and Mechanical Engineering.

Decline in admissions

However, due to a sharp decline in admissions, the number of courses has been drastically reduced from 50 to just 15. Consequently, the institute management decided to merge NIE and NIEIT — a move that has been legally challenged by the teaching and non-teaching staff in the High Court.

According to the management, with fewer courses and lower student intake, there is surplus staff. They claim that steps were taken to relieve employees after due consideration of salaries, gratuity, notice period and other statutory benefits. The merger and closure of NIEIT has been communicated to the Government and statutory bodies.

NIEIT currently employs over 90 staff members. Management sources stated that employees were offered a Voluntary Separation Scheme (VSS) along with a substantial financial package before being retrenched.

However, the employees counter that despite the ongoing legal proceedings, they have continued to fulfil their academic duties without compromise. Yesterday, when they arrived for work as usual, they were unexpectedly and, according to them, unlawfully denied entry to the campus.

They alleged that, despite no official communication or directives, the administration’s actions were unjust and unprofessional, tarnishing the institution’s reputation and violating the dignity of its staff.

In their appeal to the City Police Commissioner, the protesting employees have sought intervention to allow them to continue their academic responsibilities.

Sources from the institution clarified that all staff were informed about the merger in April this year, and some chose the VSS. The remaining employees, however, have called their retrenchment unfair and unethical, demanding that they not be removed from service.