NIEIT to seek legal opinion

May 12, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Responding to the controversy surrounding the termination of employees, the management of NIE Institute of Technology (NIEIT) has defended its decision, stating that the institute had been facing a steady decline in student admissions for several years.

In a clarification issued by the management, it was stated that NIEIT was eventually merged with NIE following the fall in admissions. Student intake to the institution was stopped in 2021 and the last batch of students graduated in 2025.

The management maintained that despite there being no academic workload during this period, teaching and non-teaching staff continued to receive salaries.

It further stated that compensation ranging from Rs. 2 lakh to Rs. 16 lakh had been offered to employees under a Voluntary Separation Scheme (VSS).

According to the management, 20 employees accepted the compensation package and later rejoined service, while another 70 employees accepted the amount but subsequently approached the Courts seeking relief.

The management also pointed out that former NIEIT employees had filed two separate petitions before the High Court on May 26, 2025 and both cases had since been disposed of. However, 14 petitioners later submitted complaints to the State Higher Education Secretary, following which the Department issued directions for the reinstatement of the terminated employees.

Claiming that the order issued by the Higher Education Secretary was contrary to law, the management said, it would seek legal opinion from experts before deciding its future course of action.

The management also rejected the allegations made by the petitioners against the institution, terming them false.