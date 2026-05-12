Mysore Airport conducts anti-hijack emergency drill

May 12, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: In a major aviation security preparedness exercise, Mysore Airport conducted a full-scale Anti-Hijack Mock Exercise yesterday evening to assess its emergency response mechanism and inter-agency coordination during a potential aircraft hijack situation.

The exercise began at 4.20 pm and involved coordinated participation from multiple agencies, including airport authorities, Karnataka State Industrial Security Force (KSISF), Karnataka State Police, District Administration, National Security Guard (NSG), intelligence agencies, medical teams, airline representatives, Orient Flying School and IndiGo Airlines.

According to a press release issued by Mysore Airport Director P.V. Ushakumari, mock drill was aimed at testing the preparedness, coordination and operational efficiency of all stakeholders involved in handling aviation security contingencies.

Coordinated drill

As part of the exercise, various simulated emergencies were enacted in accordance with established aviation security protocols. Key procedures such as aircraft isolation, deployment of security personnel, crisis management, capture of hijackers and emergency response coordination were rehearsed under the supervision of senior Police and State officials.

Independent observers monitored the entire exercise and assessed the response time, coordination among agencies and adherence to standard operating procedures.

Airport authorities said the drill was completed smoothly without disrupting normal Airport operations, reflecting the Airport’s preparedness to handle emergency situations effectively while ensuring passenger safety and security.

Anti-Hijack Mock Exercises are mandatory annual drills conducted at airports across the country to simulate hijack scenarios and evaluate the readiness of security and emergency response agencies.

Such exercises play a crucial role in strengthening aviation safety systems and enhancing public confidence in airport security infrastructure, the press release stated.