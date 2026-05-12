Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on a relaxing Kodagu getaway

May 12, 2026

Visits Dubare Elephant Camp, Cauvery Nisargadhama

Madikeri: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren arrived in Kodagu district along with his family for a three-day private visit and is currently staying at a luxury resort near Madikeri.

Soren reached Madikeri on Sunday evening and was received by Assistant Commissioner Mithun Chakravarthy on behalf of the District Administration. Kushalnagar Tahsildar Sridhar has been appointed as the protocol officer for the visit.

The Chief Minister and his family are staying at the Leela Palace resort at Kadagadalu on the outskirts of Madikeri.

During the visit, they toured popular tourist destinations including Dubare Elephant Camp and Cauvery Nisargadhama near Kushalnagar.

Yesterday morning, Soren was welcomed by camp elephant Sri Rama at Dubare Elephant Camp. The Chief Minister, who appeared delighted by the interaction, posed for photographs with the elephant before proceeding to Cauvery Nisargadhama, where he spent time near the river and clicked photographs.

Soren was accompanied by Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Gopal, Range Forest Officer (RFO) Rakshith and Dubare Deputy Range Forest Officer (DRFO) Ranjan. Several staff members and mahouts were also present at the camp.

Sources said that Soren is expected to stay in Kodagu for two more days before returning to Jharkhand.

Tight security arrangements have been made in view of the Chief Minister’s visit. As he is under Z-Plus category security cover, public access has been restricted at certain locations visited by him.

Kodagu Superintendent of Police (SP) R.N. Bindu Mani told Star of Mysore that details of the Chief Minister’s movements could not be disclosed due to security reasons.