Heat hits mango sales, prices tumble

May 12, 2026

Poor yield, weak demand leave growers worried

Mango Mela from May 15 to 17

Mysore/Mysuru: Mango, the king of fruits, famed for its rich taste and aroma, has arrived in city markets, but the scorching summer heat has kept customers away, triggering a sharp fall in prices.

This year’s harsh summer has also affected mango cultivation. Unseasonal rain in January and February caused large-scale flower shedding, reducing yields by nearly 40 percent compared to last year.

Despite the lower production, growers are now facing distress as market prices continue to slide. As in previous years, different varieties of mangoes started arriving in markets from April.

While the fruit initially fetched good prices, rates have since declined sharply. Even at lower prices, demand has remained weak as many people are reluctant to step out in the intense heat to buy the fruit. Retailers and roadside vendors are struggling to attract customers.

At Mysuru’s RMC fruit market, wholesale prices have fallen below Rs. 50 per kg. Premium varieties are being sold for Rs. 30 to Rs. 40 per kg. Badami is priced between Rs. 30 and Rs. 40, Raspuri between Rs. 20 and Rs. 30, and Totapuri between Rs. 20 and Rs. 40 per kg.

Traders from Mysuru, Ramanagara and other districts continue to bring truckloads of mangoes to the market, but demand remains sluggish.

Retail vendors who buy mangoes in bulk from the RMC market are selling them in residential localities and on roadside carts after adding a margin of around Rs. 20 per kg. However, vendors purchasing 200 to 300 kg of mangoes daily say they are finding it difficult to clear stocks.

Unsold fruits stored overnight under tarpaulin sheets are turning black because of trapped heat and are getting spoiled. To compensate for the losses, roadside vendors say they are forced to increase prices by Rs. 15 to Rs. 20 per kg.

Despite the fruit’s attractive colour and aroma, many consumers are hesitant to buy mangoes this season. The extreme heat has led to fears that eating mangoes could cause health issues such as vomiting and diarrhoea. Traders say this perception has further affected sales, leaving both the growers and the vendors worried.

This year’s mango crop is poor. Rainfall was inadequate and unseasonal rain caused large-scale flower shedding. The intense heat also dried up many blossoms before fruit could set. Out of every 100 trees, nearly 40 have no fruit at all. Even where fruits have formed, the mangoes have not developed properly. Prices, which were around Rs. 130 to Rs. 140 per kg at the start of the season, have now fallen to Rs. 20 to Rs. 40 per kg. Since large-scale juice factories are yet to begin operations, supply to industries remains limited. Once factories start procurement, prices may improve. — Basavegowda, mango grower from Shindenahalli

Adverse weather conditions have reduced mango yield in the Mysuru region by nearly 40 percent this year. Both unseasonal rain and extreme heat damaged the blossoms, resulting in a lower harvest. The annual Mango Mela will be held for three days at Kuppanna Park in city from May 15 to 17. — Manjunath Angadi, Deputy Director, Dept. of Horticulture