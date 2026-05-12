Restoration begins on 125-year-old VVWW office

May 12, 2026

Use traditional lime mortar, not cement, demand heritage experts

Mysore/Mysuru: Restoration work has commenced on the historic office buildings of the Vani Vilas Water Works (VVWW), the water supply wing of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), with heritage experts stressing that the repairs must adhere to traditional conservation methods and use lime mortar instead of modern cement plaster.

The office complex, constructed between 1896 and 1900 in honour of Maharani Kempananjammanni Vani Vilasa Sannidhana, was originally built using lime mortar, the standard construction technology of that period. Over the decades, the structure has stood as one of Mysuru’s important heritage buildings.

For more than 125 years, the building’s Mangalore-tiled roof protected the structure from the elements. However, persistent leaks in recent years led to rainwater seepage, triggering concerns over dampness and the gradual weakening of the walls.

Following growing concerns about the condition of the building, restoration work has now been taken up on two major office blocks.

As part of the renovation, workers have removed the old Mangalore tiles from the roof. Wooden rafters and beams damaged by termite infestation are also being replaced. Over the past week, the roof structure has been stripped and the plaster on the inner walls carefully removed from top to bottom in preparation for restoration.

Officials said, fresh lime mortar will be applied before the walls are re-plastered. Materials required for the conservation work have already been procured and efforts are being made to complete the repairs at the earliest.

Heritage conservation expert Prof. N.S. Rangaraju emphasised that the building must be restored in its original architectural style to preserve its historical integrity.

“This office was originally built using lime mortar. If cement plaster is used now, it may begin peeling off within a few months. Conservation norms must be followed strictly and repairs should be carried out only with lime mortar,” he told Star of Mysore.

Recalling earlier conservation efforts in the city, Prof. Rangaraju said, there had been strong opposition in the past when cement plaster was proposed for heritage structures, including the MCC building.

Following protests by conservationists, lime mortar was eventually used, helping those buildings remain structurally strong even today.

He stressed that similar care was essential in restoring the VVWW office and warned that ignoring traditional construction techniques could diminish the heritage value of the century-old structure.