State asks NIEIT to reinstate 90 terminated employees

May 12, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: In a major relief to the teaching and non-teaching staff of NIE Institute of Technology (NIEIT) near Koorgalli, the State Higher Education Department has set aside the management’s order terminating permanent employees and directed the institution to reinstate all affected staff members immediately.

The issue dates back to the 2020-21 academic year, when the institute suspended several courses following a decline in student admissions. Subsequently, NIE Group and NIEIT were merged, resulting in the number of courses being reduced from nearly 50 to 15.

Following the restructuring process, the management terminated the services of 90 teaching and non-teaching staff members. The move triggered protests from employees, who alleged that the dismissals were arbitrary and unjustified. The matter was later taken to the Court as well as the Higher Education Department for intervention.

After examining the case, the Secretary of the Higher Education Department, in an order issued under File No. ED/112/DTE/2025, ruled that the termination was illegal and carried out with mala fide intent. The Department subsequently annulled the dismissal order and directed the management to reinstate all permanent employees without delay.

Department observations

The Secretary observed that although the institute had officially issued the termination order on June 11, 2025, inquiries revealed that dismissal letters had allegedly been prepared earlier and later back-dated, despite judicial directions to the contrary.

The Department further held that the termination violated provisions of the Karnataka Education Act, 1983 and amounted to a denial of social justice to the employees.

The Secretary ruled that permanent employees who completed probation cannot be treated as casual employees or fresh applicants.

It was also noted that the staff members had been removed from service without prior notice, without being given an opportunity to present their case and without following due process.

The order noted a complete lack of evidence regarding a valid resolution or consent from the NIE Trust for the merger process, raising serious doubts about the management’s procedural compliance.

Describing the action as arbitrary, unlawful and against the principles of natural justice, the Department directed NIEIT to reinstate all affected teaching and non-teaching staff members immediately, without any break in service and restore all their service benefits and rights.

‘Management must honour the order’

NIEIT was founded with the vision of eminent educationists. However, the present management has reduced teachers to mere tools for profit-making. This victory is the result of our dedication and years of service. Despite the State Government directing the reinstatement of the dismissed employees earlier, the management failed to respond. Now that the Higher Education Department Secretary has issued clear directions, the management must honour the order. If it continues to act arrogantly, we will be forced to continue our legal fight. —NIEIT Permanent Employees Hakku Horata Samithi