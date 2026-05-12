Devaraja Market tenants hail SC order

May 12, 2026

Major victory against MCC’s deliberate neglect, says Tenants Association

Mysore/Mysuru: Welcoming the Supreme Court’s direction to preserve and restore the century-old Devaraja Market and Lansdowne Building in the heart of Mysuru city, the MCC Devaraja Market Tenants Association has termed the verdict a major victory for heritage conservation.

In a press release, President of the Association Pailwan S. Mahadev said, Devaraja Market, located in the city centre, is one of the most well-known landmarks in the old Mysuru region and holds immense cultural and historical significance.

The Association noted that the erstwhile Mysuru Maharajas had built the market with the vision of making all essential commodities available to the public under one roof, adding that the iconic structure remains a matter of pride for Mysureans.

Claiming that the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and the State Government had, for several years, planned to demolish the heritage structure and construct a new building in its place, citing its dilapidated condition, the Association alleged that the authorities had neglected repair and restoration works for nearly three decades.

Intentional neglect

“This deliberate neglect created anxiety among traders and tenants functioning in the market,” the release stated.

The Association further said that a Committee of heritage experts had challenged the Government’s stand by filing a Special Leave Petition (SLP) before the Supreme Court.

After hearing the matter, the Apex Court recently directed the Government to preserve both the Devaraja Market and the Lansdowne buildings through necessary renovation and restoration works. The Association also pointed out that the Supreme Court, while issuing directions to the MCC and the State Government, had specifically instructed authorities to safeguard the interests of tenants operating in Devaraja Market.

Expressing gratitude, the Association thanked heritage experts and members of the tenants’ body for their continued support in protecting the iconic structures. The release also conveyed special thanks to Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, various organisations, Associations and members of the public for backing the movement to save the heritage buildings.