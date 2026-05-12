Conservation of Devaraja Market, Lansdowne Building: Abide by SC direction, Yaduveer urges State Govt.

May 12, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has urged the Government to abide by the recent directions of the Supreme Court towards the conservation of Devaraja Market and Lansdowne building, the prominent heritage structures of the city.

Speaking to media persons after receiving the felicitation from traders/ tenants at Devaraja Market in the city yesterday, Yaduveer said, Devaraja Market has a historical background. The recent order of the Apex Court directing the State Government, stressing on the conservation of Devaraja Market and Lansdowne buildings, is a welcome step.

Locals led agitation

Recalling that the locals have been spearheading the agitation for the restoration of Devaraja Market instead of demolishing the same, even before he was anointed as the titular head of the erstwhile Royal Family of Mysore, Yaduveer said: “I have also been made a part of the protest and their struggle for the cause of heritage buildings has met with victory.”

“The State Government should respond positively, besides understanding that it is not appropriate to continue with the legal battle by filing an appeal against the same matter,” he added, citing the recent reply of the DC, in reaction to the Court order, to file an appeal.

Letter to CM

Yaduveer said, he has already written to the Chief Minister to utilise the amount set aside for rebuilding both the heritage structures, towards its restoration, without demolishing them. The traders at Devaraja Market have obliged to cooperate with the restoration works, by vacating the space in parts. There are several such examples across the world, where the historical markets have been restored with much ease. All it requires is willingness to act in a cohesive manner, he added.

He also opined that, the degree of degradation of market structure that has reached its dilapidated state could have been avoided, had the conservation works been taken up in the year 2005 itself, when the matter surfaced.

Credit for all

Yaduveer, who said that the credit of recent Supreme Court order goes to all, as many joined hands with the market traders, insisting on the conservation of market structure.

“Like Mysore Palace, Devaraja Market is also a heritage building. Let’s not politicise the matter of conservation henceforth, and go ahead with the common motive of saving the building for posterity. It would be better for all, if the Government too takes further step in accordance with the aspirations of all,” said Yaduveer.