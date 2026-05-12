‘Start works on NIMHANS at Gudumadanahalli soon’

May 12, 2026

Karnataka Pourakarmikara Sanghatanegala Okkuta District Committee to stage protest near DC’s Office tomorrow

Mysore/Mysuru: Demanding the early launch of works for the construction of NIMHANS-like Hospital at Gudumadanahalli in Varuna hobli of Mysuru District, Karnataka Pourakarmikara Sanghatanegala Okkuta District Committee will be staging a protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) Office in city tomorrow (May 13).

Addressing media persons at Pathrakarthara Bhavan in city yesterday, Member of the District Committee Anjali said, 20-acre land belonging to the Government is available at Survey Nos. 8, 60 and 68 at Gudumadanahalli. Earlier, a compensation of Rs. 1.5 crore per acre of land was given to the farmers, whose lands were acquired for the expansion of Mysore Airport at Mandakalli. In the case of Gudumadanahalli land, it belongs to the Government, where several farmers have earned sufficiently by cultivating crops. If they are genuinely poor, the Government should provide them with alternative land, but the NIMHANS-like Hospital plan should become a reality there itself, she urged.

If NIMHANS was built, not just the needy people of Mysuru, but people from Mandya, Chamarajanagar and other districts will be benefited by receiving treatment for their mental and neurology-related ailments. Now, those in need of treatment are visiting the NIMHANS Hospital in Bengaluru, said Anjali.

Committee office-bearers D.R. Raju, Shiva, Srinivas, C.R. Vijay and Vasanthkumari were present at the press meet.