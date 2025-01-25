State taking Ordinance route is unjust move: Raja Chandra
News

State taking Ordinance route is unjust move: Raja Chandra

January 25, 2025

Mysuru: “The Karnataka Cabinet has decided to take over the entire Bangalore Palace land through an Ordinance. Even this has to have the Governor’s signature. This decision comes amidst threat of contempt of Court. Let us see what the Supreme Court says on Feb. 4,” said R. Raja Chandra, a member of erstwhile Mysore royal family on the Ordinance route adopted by the State Government.

“CM Siddaramaiah has always had a grudge against the royal family. He has never liked the Mysore Palace and has been targeting us continuously. This attitude is not good in a democracy,” he remarked.

Raja Chandra emphasised that offering TDR for 15 acres and 36 guntas of Bangalore Palace land used for expansion of Ballari and Jayamahal Roads would have caused no loss to Government while benefiting the public. The Ordinance route to avoid giving TDR and take over Palace Grounds is unjust,” he said.

All eyes are now on the Supreme Court’s Feb. 4 hearing to determine the fate of the contentious Ordinance and the future of Palace Grounds.

The Supreme Court had initially set a Jan. 22 deadline for the Government to either issue TDR to the royal family or appear in Court. However, the hearing was postponed to Feb. 4 due to the absence of presiding judges. In the meantime, the Government held an emergency Cabinet meeting and decided to issue the Ordinance. We will inform the same to Supreme Court during the next hearing, he revealed.

Raja Chandra further pointed out the inconsistency of the Government’s stance, stating, “The Supreme Court ruled on this issue ten years ago. TDR is a widely accepted system in many countries, including India. It is unclear why the Karnataka Government is reluctant to provide TDR and proceed with the road expansion project.”

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching