MCC gets new Commissioner

January 25, 2025

To assume charge on Monday

Mysuru: Effecting a reshuffle of bureaucrats, the State Government on Friday transferred 12 IAS Officers.

According to the transfer orders, Shaikh Tanveer Asif, who was serving as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mandya Zilla Panchayat (ZP), has been posted as the new Commissioner of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) in place of Ashaad-Ur-Rahman Shariff, who has been transferred.

Shariff, a KSMS Officer who was appointed as MCC Commissioner in July 2023, served in the post for one-and-a-half-year, with a break of a few months when he was posted to Vijayapura due to LS polls last year.

Shaikh Tanveer Asif, a 2017 batch Karnataka cadre IAS Officer, is a native of Kalaburagi district. He is likely to assume charge as MCC Commissioner on Monday (Jan. 27).

Son of Retired Police Sub-Inspector Shaikh Yousuf, Asif did his engineering from Bengaluru’s M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology. He later appeared for Civil Services exam and qualified for the IAS in 2016 with an all India ranking of 25.

As Mandya ZP CEO, Asif had won the State Election Commission award for the programmes he undertook as part of National Voters Day last year in Mandya.

Meanwhile, Mandya Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumara has been placed in concurrent charge of the post of Mandya ZP CEO, following Asif’s transfer.