Pramoda Devi Wadiyar slams Ordinance; Vows legal battle

January 25, 2025

‘Palace land denied TDR while land for Bengaluru Metro project gets 150 percent of market value’

Mysuru: Member of the erstwhile Mysore royal family, Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, has sharply criticised the Karnataka Government for creating confusion by deciding to issue an Ordinance to acquire Bangalore Palace land without granting TDR.

“We will continue our legal battle if any injustice is done to us. There is no doubt about it. Our predecessors fought for justice, and we will continue that fight,” she told reporters at the Mysore Palace last evening.

Expressing concern over the lack of clarity regarding the Ordinance, Pramoda Devi said, “We do not know what is in the Ordinance. However, we still have the Supreme Court’s stay order on the 1996 Mysore Palace Acquisition and Transfer Act in our favour. We did not approach the authorities for anything. A decade ago, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) offered us TDR for 15 acres and 33 guntas of land for the widening of Ballari Road.”

She clarified that TDR is not compensation but merely a certificate that may or may not hold encashment value. “There is a misconception being created that TDR is compensation. However, it is governed by Government’s own TDR rules,” she said.

‘We hold ownership’

She added that all developments so far have occurred with the knowledge of the Karnataka Government. “The Government claims there is no Supreme Court stay, but we hold ownership of Bangalore Palace land. My late husband, Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar, and his sisters also share this ownership. Despite road widening, the property remains ours,” she said.

The royal family claims 15 acres and 36 guntas of Palace land were used for road widening, and TDR was promised in return. “The BBMP approached us saying the land was required for public need, and we agreed under the condition of receiving TDR. However, the issue went to Court, and in 2014, TDR was approved. The value of the TDR was not fixed at the time, but now they say it’s worth Rs. 3,011.66 crore. Had TDR been provided earlier, the amount would not have escalated to this extent. We will continue our legal battle,” Pramoda Devi stated.

Target Palace

When asked if the Palace is being targeted, she said, “I do not want to comment. People know who is behind this, but I cannot understand why it is being done. We have not caused harm to anyone.”

“This began in 1996 with the proposal to acquire Bangalore Palace, and again in 1998 with Mysore Palace. Despite court rulings in our favour, the Government resorted to Ordinance route back then as well. Similarly, while our petition regarding Chamundi Hill is pending, they have formed an Authority to manage it. For Bengaluru Metro project, Govt. pays 150 percent of market value for acquired land. Yet, when it comes to Palace land, they are unwilling to even grant TDR. This lack of consistency is baffling,” she added.