Mango mania grips Mysuru

May 13, 2025

Prices drop, customers spoilt for choice as mango season peaks

Mysuru: With summer at its peak, the streets and markets of Mysuru are filled with the irresistible aroma of mangoes — the undisputed ‘King of Fruits.’ From street vendors to city fruit stalls, a rainbow of mango varieties draws fruit lovers in, thanks to reduced prices and a bumper harvest this year.

Unlike the previous seasons, this year has seen a price drop due to a higher yield and favourable weather, leading to a surge in mango lovers hitting the markets. Mangoes are pouring into Mysuru from various corners of Karnataka and other States.

Local supplies come from Maragondanahalli, Huyilalu, Kaniyanahundi, Kolar and Srinivasapura, while inter-State sources include Madanapalle in Andhra Pradesh, Krishnagiri, Palani and Erode in Tamil Nadu, and Ratnagiri, Devgad, Sindhudurg and Raigad in Maharashtra.

The most sought-after varieties in the market include Alphonso, Raspuri, Malgova, Totapuri, Sindhura, Badami, Mallika, Kesar and Neelam. Most of these mangoes are known for their sweetness, although a few, like Totapuri, offer a tangy twist.

Local and outside varieties

“Not all varieties can be grown everywhere,” says Kizar Ahmed, a mango merchant at RMS Fruits in Mysuru. “Due to different climatic and soil conditions, we export our locally grown mangoes and also import others from across India to offer a wide selection here.”

Prices at the wholesale market range between Rs. 60 and Rs. 110 per kg, depending on the variety. For instance, Raspuri is priced between Rs. 35 and Rs. 75; Sindhura between Rs. 15 and Rs. 40; Mallika between Rs. 30 and Rs. 60; Malgova from Rs. 50 to Rs. 110 and Banganapalli from Rs. 15 to Rs. 40.

At retail shops and roadside stalls, the prices go slightly higher, ranging from Rs. 50 to Rs. 150 per kg, depending on freshness, size and location.

From hay boxes to ethylene chambers

Gone are the days when mangoes were ripened naturally by wrapping them in hay and waiting for the aroma to spread. Over time, sellers began using calcium carbide to speed up the ripening process, but this practice turned hazardous. The chemical was found to pose serious health risks, prompting a Government ban.

Now, mangoes are ripened using ethylene, a naturally occurring plant hormone that accelerates ripening safely. Dr. Ravindra, an officer from the Department of Food Safety and Drugs, confirmed.

“Calcium carbide is strictly prohibited. We now use ethylene for ripening as it is safe and approved. We are conducting regular tests on mango samples and so far, there has been no trace of carbide usage. These tests will continue throughout the season.”

Mysuru’s own mango haven

Mysuru itself is no stranger to mango farming. The district has around 1,500 hectares under mango cultivation. With no major disruptions from heavy rainfall or strong winds this year, farmers have been able to harvest an excellent crop.

“We’ve had good yields thanks to stable weather,” says Manjunath Angadi, Deputy Director, Department of Horticulture, Mysuru. “If the current climate continues — without sudden rains or storms — we can expect future harvests to be equally good.”

Popular varieties grown locally in Mysuru include Badami, Raspuri, Mallika, Malgova, Totapuri and Neelam, which are sufficient to meet the city’s demand, reducing dependency on imports.

As the mango season continues to thrive, Mysureans are in for a sweet treat, bursting with flavour, variety and affordability. Whether you prefer the sweet richness of Alphonso or the tangy delight of Totapuri, now is the perfect time to savour the fruit that defines Indian summers.