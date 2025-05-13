Horse riding simulators installed at MRC

May 13, 2025

To help jockeys hone their riding skills

Mysuru: In a bid to provide hippotherapy (therapeutic horseback riding) to improve balance, other skills and also help jockeys refine their skills in a safe and controlled environment, the Mysore Race Club (MRC) has procured two horse riding simulators at a cost of about Rs. 10.44 lakh from the United Kingdom (UK).

The simulators were inaugurated by MRC Chairman G. Venkatesh in the presence of Managing Committee members and officials on Friday.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Stipendiary Steward (Racing Regulator) Ajeya Urs said that the two horse riding simulators were procured from Racewood Limited in the UK and shipped to Chennai, from where it was brought to Mysuru.

He said that these horse simulators are basic mechanical simulators which are used for pushing, posture and balance corrections of jockeys. These are designed for beginners to learn the basics of riding and develop their balance and posture besides helping individuals with mobility issues or other conditions.

Also, there are simulators that do not resemble horses but imitate certain aspects of equine motion, he said adding that they just look like a saddle, with a handle and stirrups, attached to a base that allows it to pitch and roll, exercising core muscles.

Ajeya said that senior jockeys are helping junior jockeys perfect their riding skills using the simulators and added that there are plans to get an advanced horse riding simulator in future.

Senior System Engineer and In-charge of Purchase and Stores N. Vikram told SOM that the two simulators were purchased at Rs. 6,02,205. To install these at MRC, it totally cost about Rs. 10.44 lakh including cargo charges, transportation cost, custom duty and other miscellaneous charges, he added.