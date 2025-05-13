248 job aspirants show their ‘energy’ in CESC Endurance Test

May 13, 2025

Five-day test to recruit 309 Junior Powerman begins at Chamundi Vihar Stadium in city; 1,518 candidates including 141 women selected for test

Mysuru: As many as 248 job aspirants, including 22 women, participated in the first day of endurance test launched by Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) Limited for the recruitments for the posts of Junior Powerman, at Chamundi Vihar Stadium in Nazarbad here yesterday. The five-day test concludes on May 16.

The CESC has classified the applicants and daily 300 candidates have been slotted to appear for the endurance test, being conducted in a transparent manner. However, on the inaugural day of the test yesterday, 248 candidates turned up against 300 candidates suppose to attend the test.

CESC had issued a notification inviting applications for the vacant 309 posts of Junior Powerman on Oct. 14, 2024. Several thousands of candidates from across the State had submitted the applications. Of the total candidates who had scored higher marks, 1,518 candidates including 141 women, shortlisted in 1:5 ratio were selected for the endurance test.

The candidates appearing for test should climb 8-metre tall electric pole, followed by completing a 100-metre running in 14 seconds, 50 rounds of skipping in one minutes, throwing 12 pound weight shotput till eight-metre distance in three rounds and finally shall have to complete 800-metre running in three minutes.

MLA and CESC Chairman A.B. Ramesh Babu Bandisiddegowda gave a kick-start to the endurance test, in the presence of CESC Managing Director K.M. Munigopal Raju and other officials.

Addressing the gathering, Ramesh Babu said, the whole process for the recruitment of Junior Powerman is being conducted in a transparent manner. The CESC staff should discharge their duties without succumbing to any influences and bring a good name to the Corporation (CESC).

CESC Chief Engineer D.J. Diwakar, Superintending Engineer Sunil, Chief Finance Officer Renuka, General Manager (Administration and Human Resource) Dr. B.R. Roopa and Superintendent of Police (SP), Vigilance Savitha Hoogar were present.

‘Download call letter from website, bring documents without fail’

Only those 1,518 candidates, including 141 women, who had submitted their applications and selected for endurance test should appear for the test. The non-applicants won’t be considered for the test. The time and schedule of the test is announced on CESC website: https://cescmysore.karnataka.gov.in and the candidates should download their examination hall entry ticket (call letter) from the website and appear compulsorily along with the original documents and photocopies, related to their qualification and reservation, said CESC officials.

The endurance test is being conducted for the candidates who had submitted their applications. The recruitment process is being held in a transparent manner, on the basis of merit in compliance with the reservation fixed by the Government. Those selected should discharge their duties in a better way, giving due priority for their personal safety too. —K.M. Munigopal Raju, MD, CESC