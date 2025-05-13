May 13, 2025

New Delhi: The Indian Army’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai spoke to his Pakistani counterpart over the hotline around 5 pm yesterday, with the discussions centering around upholding the understanding reached two days ago to stop all military actions against each other.

They spoke for around 30 minutes, said people aware of developments.Issues discussed included continuing the May 10 commitment that both sides “must not fire a single shot” or initiate any aggressive or inimical action against each other, the Army said.

“It was also agreed that both sides consider immediate measures to ensure troop reduction from the borders and forward areas,” the Army added.