Ninety-Ninth Annual Convocation on Mar. 17

Mysore Varsity Hon. Doctorates for Amma and Tiptur Seer

Mysuru: The century-old University of Mysore will have a spiritual touch to its Ninety-Ninth Annual Convocation as two spiritual leaders will be conferred ‘Honoris Causa’ Degree (Honorary Doctorates) this time.

Mata Amritanandamayi, fondly called Amma, who is the President of Mata Amritanandamayi Mutt and Chancellor, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and Sri Ma.Ni. Pra. Karivrashabha Deshikendra Shivayogishwara Mahaswamiji of Somanakatte Sri Kadasiddeshwara Mutt, Nonavinakere in Tiptur will be conferred the honorary doctorates. While Karivrashabha Deshikendra Shivayogishwara Mahaswamiji has confirmed his attendance, the University authorities will go to Amritanandamayi Mutt in the coming days to present the honour.

Making the announcement at Crawford Hall this morning, University Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar told reporters that the Convocation will be held on Mar. 17 at 11 am.

Chairman of All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), New Delhi, Dr. Anil D. Sahasrabudhe will deliver the Convocation Address. Higher Education Minister and Pro-Chancellor G.T. Devegowda will preside.

A ceremony to distribute certificates will be held at 3.30 pm where Vice-President of Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, Prof. B.V.R. Chowdari will be present.

“On the participation of Minister G.T. Devegowda in the Convocation at a time when Election Model Code of Conduct is in force, we have written to the Election Commission for exemption as there will be no speech delivered by the Minister,” the VC said. Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala, who is the University Chancellor, will not be able to attend the Convocation, he added.

On the rule that only one honorary doctorate must be given by a University in the State, Prof. Hemantha Kumar said that last year, the University had not conferred honorary doctorates to anyone.

“We had sent a list of 16 achievers to the Governor’s Office to confer the Honorary Doctorates and the Expert Scrutiny Committee selected the names of Mata Amritanandamayi and Karivrashabha Deshikendra Shivayogishwara Mahaswamiji,” said Prof. Hemantha Kumar and mentioned that the one doctorate rule per University will come into force from the next academic year.

In all, 28,163 candidates will be conferred different degrees at the Convocation and among them, 18,127 (64.5 percent) are women candidates and 10,036 (35.6 percent) are men candidates. Over 384 candidates will receive Ph.D. degrees in various subjects and here 166 (43.2 percent) are women candidates and 218 (56.8 percent) are men.

Over 368 medals and 182 prizes will be shared by 206 candidates in all the five faculties and among them, 135 (65.5 percent) are women.

8,241 candidates will be conferred with Master’s Degrees and among them, 4,928 (59.79 percent) are women candidates. 19,538 candidates will be conferred with Bachelor’s Degrees and 13,033 (66.70 percent) are women candidates.

