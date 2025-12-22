Niranthara Theatre Fest concludes

December 22, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The five-day Niranthara Theatre Festival, organised by Niranthara Foundation at Mini Theatre in Kalamandira premises here, concluded last evening.

With packed audiences attending every day, the Festival once again highlighted the power of theatre in nurturing refined sensibilities, social harmony and human values.

Speaking as the chief guest at the valedictory programme, thinker and writer Devanuru Basavaraju said that society must understand the contemporary relevance of theatre. Describing theatre as a life-giving forest that fosters good taste, harmony and human values, he observed that theatre should play a vital role in enriching life and promoting love and harmony within society.

Picture shows an artiste amidst a section of the audience.

Referring to the present times as deeply challenging, Devanuru Basavaraju said that the conditions in which we live and the events unfolding around us are a cause for serious concern.

In such circumstances, he stressed the urgent need to rebuild love and trust, adding that theatre offers one of the most effective paths to achieve this.

Artistes of Niranthara theatre troupe staging the play ‘Goruru’ on day-4 of Niranthara Theatre Festival on Dec. 20.

Senior theatre director Chidambararao Jambe, Niranthara Foundation President M.M. Suguna, Prof. K.C. Basavaraju, Hoskote Basavaraju of the Raitha Sangha, Prof. Kalachannegowda, Meena Masuru, Prof. C. Sarvamangala, Srinivas Palalli, Prasad Kundoor, Hariprasad, Dr. Narendra Kumar, Devanand Varaprasad and others were present on the occasion.

Artistes of Rangayana, Davangere, staging the play ‘Prati Gandharva’ on day-3 of the Fest on Dec. 19.

Flautist Ravi Shankar Mishra and sitarist Junain Khan presenting a ‘Naada Sanje – Jugalbandi’ on day-2 on Dec. 18. They was accompanied by Rishi Prasad (Austin, Texas, USA) on tabla.

The play ‘Kodalla Andre Kodalla,’ based on ‘Can’t Pay? Won’t Pay!’ by the internationally acclaimed playwright Dario Fo, was staged by Nirdigantha theatre troupe, Srirangapatna, Mandya district.