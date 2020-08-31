No clarity on serving liquor at bars from tomorrow

August 31, 2020

Government likely to issue Standard Operating Procedures by this evening; Stakeholders await orders

Mysore/Mysuru: With Unlock 4.0 set to relax more COVID-19 curbs from Sept. 1 (tomorrow), stakeholders are busy laying the ground for the return to the normal in their respective sectors. They are waiting for clear-cut directives or Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) from the State Government.

Though it was expected that the SOPs would be released this morning, it has been delayed and is expected by today evening. Stakeholders who are awaiting directions include bars and restaurants, pubs and clubs who are cautiously optimistic about reopening from tomorrow. Pubs and bars are not on the list of prohibited activities in the latest guidelines from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued last Saturday.

Immediately after the MHA guidelines were issued, Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa accorded in-principle approval for consumption of alcohol in pubs, bars and restaurants. Even Excise Minister H. Nagesh hinted at opening of watering holes, albeit with restrictions.

C. Narayanagowda President of Mysuru Hotel Owners’ Association told Star of Mysore: “Pubs and bars have been removed from the prohibition list by the Centre. After that, it comes down to every State to issue their circulars and clarifications. That’s when we will have more clarity and information. As of now, there is no clarity. We are expecting the guidelines by evening,” he said.

Sources said it was most likely that the Karnataka Government could permit bars to function according to the “original licence regulations”, which means they could serve liquor to their patrons. At present, they are allowed to only sell liquor at MRP and render parcel services.

Similarly, clubs also have sought permission to serve liquor to its members. Last week, the Government permitted clubs to serve food and allowed sports activities to resume. Pubs and bar owners have safety measures and protocols in place such as use of sanitisers and social distancing norms. “We are ready to serve our customers as soon as the SOPs are released. Almost all sectors are open and the State should allow us to serve liquor, Narayanagowda added.

Bar owners said that last five months have taken their toll on the industry, and some watering holes have already shut down.

Temples too await order

Public gatherings, including social, academic, sports, entertainment, political, cultural and religious, will be permitted from Sept. 21 with a ceiling of 100 persons, says the MHA guidelines. “The Muzrai Department must specify the details in the guidelines and we do not have powers to decide on our own to permit large entry of public to temples,” said M.S. Yathiraj Sampathkumaran.

Cinema/ entertainment parks

Cinema halls, theatres, entertainment parks will remain closed. Hoping for reopening, authorities who manage the Krishna Raja Sagar Dam had sent a proposal to the Government seeking reopening from Sept. 1 as the Dam is full and could draw tourists in large numbers and could be permitted phased entry. “KRS comes under entertainment park category and as such, we cannot open now though this is the best time to view the Dam and Brindavan Gardens,” officials said.

Karnataka Film Exhibitors Federation Vice-President M.R. Rajaram said that he was disappointed with the MHA order of restraining theatres from functioning. “Almost all sectors have been thrown open to public and only we are left out. For us, the entire 2020 is a washout. Even if we are allowed to open in October, it will take at least three months for people to gain confidence and come to theatres. It looks like we can only get back to normal from 2021,” he added.