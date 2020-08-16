At COVID-19 meeting, District Minister asks officials to work harder and faster

August 16, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: District Minister S.T. Somashekar has directed officials from all concerned departments to work with more responsibility and faster in keeping pace with the Deputy Commissioner (DC) in order to bring down the fatality rate of COVID-19 patients.

He was speaking at the COVID-19 review meeting held at Zilla Panchayat (ZP) Hall here yesterday.

Expressing concern over increasing number of COVID-19 positive cases and deaths in the district, Somashekar said that officials must take this matter seriously and work harder and faster with co-ordination for bringing down the fatality rate.

Expressing disappointment over the lackadaisical attitude of the officials, he said that they must take cue from the DC and function with more responsibility during the crisis.

Stating that he has been receiving complaints on lack of facilities for patients at COVID Hospitals, he called upon the officials to tell what all the problems they were facing for addressing the issues.

‘Extend moral support for COVID-19 patients’

Stressing on the need for extending moral support for COVID-19 patients, the Minister said that the patients must be taught yoga, counselled by health experts and given advise by doctors and it is important that the officials take necessary measures in this regard.

Emphasising that total health care is the need of the hour, Somashekar said that the Government was ready to address any issues concerning hospitals for providing better care of patients.

‘Strictly follow COVID guidelines’

At the meeting, the Minister directed officials to take more measures for ensuring that people strictly follow COVID-19 guidelines such as wearing of face masks and maintenance of physical distancing at all public places and gatherings.

MLA G.T. Devegowda, Tanveer Sait, L. Nagendra, Ashwin Kumar and B. Harshavardhan, MLC R. Dharmasena, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta, SP C.B. Ryshyanth, MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde and a host of officials were present.