CM to offer Bagina to KRS and Kabini Dams on Aug. 21

August 16, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: District Minister S.T. Somashekar said here yesterday that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will offer Bagina to KRS and Kabini Dams, which are full to the brim, on Aug. 21.

Stating that the Government has been informed that the water level in both the Dams has reached the maximum, he said that Chief Minister Yediyurappa will arrive in Mysuru on Aug. 21 and offer Bagina to both the Dams.

However, the Cabinet meeting to take place on Aug. 20 will decide the Chief Minister’s tour schedule on that date (Aug. 21), he added.