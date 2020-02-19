No entry to Rly. Station from CFTRI side for 7 days

February 19, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of Mysuru Railway Station re-development project, the South Western Railway (SWR), Mysuru Division, will be taking up the work of upgrading the circulating area and approach road of second entry (CFTRI side) from tomorrow (Feb.20). Hence, this area will be temporarily closed for movement of passengers and vehicles for seven days from Feb.20 to 26.

Rail users are therefore requested to use the main entry for entering and exiting the Railway Station and co-operate with the Railways in executing the work expeditiously, according to a press release from Priya Shetty, Divisional Commercial Manager and PRO, SWR, Mysuru Division.

