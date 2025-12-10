‘Noopura Shree’ award for Dr. Vasundhara Doraswamy

December 10, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Noopura Kalavidaru Samskrutika Trust, Mysuru, has organised Smt. K. Vanajakshamma Memorial 30th Nritya Aradhana and ‘Noopura Shree’ Award presentation ceremony at Ganabharathi in Kuvempunagar today (Dec. 10).

Vid. K.R. Vishwadeep, son of Natyacharya Prof. K. Ramamurthy Rao and Lalitha Rao, will present a dance recital at 6.30 pm.

It will be followed by the Award Presentation Ceremony at 7.15 pm. Danseuse Dr. Vasundhara Doraswamy will be conferred with ‘Noopura Shree’ Award. Journalist Amshi Prasanna Kumar, who received the 2025 Rajyotsava Award, will be felicitated on the occasion.

Vijaya Vittala Educational Institutions (VVEI) Hon. Secretary R. Vasudev Bhat will preside over the event.